Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €103.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.43 ($110.96).

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR:GLJ opened at €94.95 ($110.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. Grenke has a 52 week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52 week high of €107.30 ($124.77).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.