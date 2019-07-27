Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 68,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,948. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $477.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

