Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 737 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.58. 8,526,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

