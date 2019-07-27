Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 4.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,771,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $880,073,000 after buying an additional 1,069,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 11.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $485,148,000 after buying an additional 1,377,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TELUS by 6.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,758,000 after buying an additional 601,686 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,511,000 after buying an additional 242,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TELUS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,557,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,921,000 after buying an additional 106,373 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 338,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.4191 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

