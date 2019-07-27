Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

MCK stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.95. The company had a trading volume of 842,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.