Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 714,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,278,000 after buying an additional 366,918 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,057,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

