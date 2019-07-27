Granite Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

SYK stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.45. 1,574,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

