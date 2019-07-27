Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortive by 158.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,614.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 600 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $51,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $837,851.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

