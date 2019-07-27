Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 349,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

CRL traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $139.93. 304,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,169. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $422,769.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

