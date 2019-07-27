Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,168,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 267,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.79. 1,623,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.64. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

