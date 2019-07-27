Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,954. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.