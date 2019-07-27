Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 24.3% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 714,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,248. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

