Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 591,961 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 880,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

