Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,282,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Logitech International by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after buying an additional 844,530 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,862,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,812,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,226,000 after buying an additional 174,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

