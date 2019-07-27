Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.19 million. Graham updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Graham stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193. Graham has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 570,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.59 price target for the company.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

