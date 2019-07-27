Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

