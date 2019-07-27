Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 323.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.09. 646,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $18,287,115.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,246,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

