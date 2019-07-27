Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. 141,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,299. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

