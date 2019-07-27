Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.