Gradient Investments LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,656 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 557.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 97,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 86,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,154,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,182,000.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. 104,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $43.86.

PSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Wednesday.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

