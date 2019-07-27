Gradient Investments LLC Buys 415 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

PPLT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 71,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,227. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96.

