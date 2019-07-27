Gradient Investments LLC Buys 11,130 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 84.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 48.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 251,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

