Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Virtusa worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Virtusa by 102.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,991,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Virtusa by 569.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 130,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,628. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $412,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,210,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

