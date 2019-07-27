Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 319 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.16. 744,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

