Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. 458,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,814. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45.

