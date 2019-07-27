Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

