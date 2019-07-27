Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.56

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.28. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

