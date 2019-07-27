Golem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $840,943.00 (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $57.26 million and approximately $840,943.00 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Gate.io, GOPAX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.01602137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Braziliex, WazirX, GOPAX, Coinbe, BitMart, Bitbns, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Zebpay, Koinex, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Iquant, Ethfinex, DragonEX, ABCC, YoBit, Huobi, OOOBTC, BigONE, BitBay, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

