Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Ix, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $11,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 in the last 90 days.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

