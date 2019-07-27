Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.23 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

