Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 152,507 shares of the company traded hands.

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

