Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,375,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 527,049 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,495,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 583,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,575. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.