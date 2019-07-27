Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,375,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 527,049 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,495,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 583,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,575. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

