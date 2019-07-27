Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $160,733.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00292677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.01603645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00118869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,304,998 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

