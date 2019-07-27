Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SELF stock remained flat at $$4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.65. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Self Storage stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.34% of Global Self Storage at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

