Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $681.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21. Global Partners has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

