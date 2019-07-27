GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 20900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.97.

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

