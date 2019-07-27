Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,001,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 11,899,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

