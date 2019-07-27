GET Protocol Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $93.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.51 or 0.06135498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047959 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

