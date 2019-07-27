Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,292,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,837,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.03.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

