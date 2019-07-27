Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7,659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,362,000 after buying an additional 918,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,079. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.