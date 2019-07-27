GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will report sales of $96.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $103.62 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $81.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $371.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $392.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $394.12 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $441.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

GLOP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 152,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.95. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

