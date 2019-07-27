Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.45 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00022390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. Gas has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $1.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.01602137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Poloniex, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, Koinex, Bitinka and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

