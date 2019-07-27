Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GTX stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.79 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 200.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

