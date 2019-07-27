Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.