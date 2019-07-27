Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, Game.com has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $327,340.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

