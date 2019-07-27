Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

GCAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 268,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,814. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gain Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gain Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.