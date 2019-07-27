Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $239,712.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038291 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00132384 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005478 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,499,463 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

