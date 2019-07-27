Fruth Investment Management Sells 362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after acquiring an additional 809,199 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,697,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after acquiring an additional 587,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 943,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $317.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

