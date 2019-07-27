Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FEIM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.81. 8,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $59,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,419.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

