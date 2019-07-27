Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,580,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.